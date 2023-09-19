Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale has condoled with the family of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba also known as Mohbad.

He expressed concerns for the challenges Mohbad faced while alive and stated that he really went through a lot in life.

Shatta Wale, however, said he wishes he were in Nigeria and got to know him earlier because he would have given the musician some motivation.

In an live video, he said Mohbad was resting in power, and he sent a shoutout to the ‘Ko Por Ke’ crooner’s friends, fans, family.

The dancehall star also emphasised how happy he was with the way people are fighting for him, whereas if he were in Ghana,he would have been prosecuted.

“Mohbad really went through a lot, I feel so sad I wish I was in Nigeria, I would have given him motivation,” he said.

Watch him speak below: