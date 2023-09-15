Police PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed in a chat with media personality Daddy Freeze and K Solo about the police’s plan regarding the death of talented young singer, Mohbad and the possibility of exhuming his body for autopsy.

During their chat, PPRO Benjamin made it clear that the police could not have acted on the issue if no petition had been filed by a member of Mohbad’s family or his close friend, as it is what the law dictates.

Speaking about the petition, he added that he just discovered that a petition had been filed by Mohbad himself in June, and they would start with that.

On the 27-year-old singer’s death the PPRO said: “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying that an investigation would commence, and that is what we’re going to do. If need be, the body would be exhumed; it’s not too late, the body can be exhumed, and an autopsy can be performed.”

Netizens took to the comment section to share their opinion on the statement of the police PPRO Benjamin hundeyin.

See some reactions below;

@RARE HUMBLE: “No autopsy investigation might be a little slow please let them get the autopsy please justice for mohbad ilerioluwa aka daddy lahm.”

@#efe: “There is nothing that will be done about this matter even if they found the person who kills him, he or she will be free no Matter what.”

@Shamsudeen Akbar: “Shey we no get babalawo for Nigeria ni, those people just Dey chop our money, them no Dey see anything.”

@AlpheraArit: “The policeman sound so honest. I pray he is truly. May God Almighty help u guys throughout the investigation.”

@sunkyg83: “Who authorised the burial? He was buried to quick which made it more suspicious.”

@sam cash: “Zlatan might knows what happening for real cause am sure mohbad will open up to him.”