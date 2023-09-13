Naira Marley’s reaction to the death of his former signee, Mohbad, has triggered some controversy online.

In a post on his official Instagram account, the musician and father of twins used ‘heartbreak’ emoticons to express his grief over Mohbad’s death.

Joy_cema reacted: “As their oga don post now, the rest go begin Dey drop their own. What a life.”

Official_teekash_xx said: “E no go better for that egbon.”

Lovefromchuks wrote: “They will value you more in your absent than your present.”

Holla_disney said: “After they’ve accomplished their deed, that’s life, once your planned is been carried out, you got to act innocent so you won’t be a suspect. Exactly what just happens, his spirit is wandering around his corpse cus it’s not yet his time to leave this WICKED WORLD.”

Romanqudus added: “Please make some of those artist gather drop tribute for us make we stream even this day need to be remembered every damn year.”

Mimmy662 commented: “So sad it’s nt ordinary der is more to it they value u more in your absent than your present 💔💔 rest on legend 🕯️ justice for Mohbad.”