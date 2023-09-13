In response to their son’s sudden passing, Mohbad’s family has issued an emotional appeal to Nigerians.

The family of Mohbad acknowledged his passing in a somber statement posted on the late singer’s official Instagram account, saying that he is “finally at peace” wherever he is.

They continued by pleading with Nigerians to respect their family’s right to privacy as they grieve the loss of their cherished son, who passed away abruptly.

The statement read;

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mohbad today, the 12th of September, 2023.

“Mohbad was light until the very end and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers and ask that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at peace.”

