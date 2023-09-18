Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s family are set to exhume his body for autopsy.

This comes after after the Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-man committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the singer’s death.

“Naira Marley didn’t harm him, he only showed him seniority” — Leaked audio of Mohbad’s father passionately defending Naira Marley

According to Music producer, K. Solo, Mohbad’s family will exhume his body by September 18th at midnight, or latest tomorrow morning.

He revealed this in a viral video.

Also, K.Solo revealed that the Police are currently taking statements from the late singer’s parents.

Watch below:

Stay tuned. More information coming…

