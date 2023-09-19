The father of late Nigerian singer, Promise Ilerioluwa, better known by his stage name Mohbad, Mr Aloba has finally revealed the reason why he quickly buried his son after his demise.

Nigerians have continued to wonder about the singer Mohbad’s sudden death and quick burial in unfavorable circumstances.

In a recent development, Mohbad’s father, Mr. Joseph Aloba, has now explained the reason why his late son was hastily laid to rest there.

Mr Aloba claims that because the corpse was young when it died, in Yoruba land, it could not be kept for very long. Additionally, he said that if the ‘Feel Good’ crooner had lived to be older, he might have thought about keeping his body in the morgue for longer.

In his words: “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive. Assuming he died at an older age, we might have considered putting his body in the mortuary and taking it at a later date. That same night we took him away from there and buried him where we did.”

Speaking further, Mr Aloba added that where his son was buried was the only land he knew that belonged to the singer. He explained that even though his son had given him the land to build his church, he decided to bury him there since he doesn’t know if he has any other land.

He said:

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that’s the only land I know him to have owned. Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there, and since that’s the only land I knew him to have…”