A Nigerian man slammed those accusing and criticizing Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s father following his death.

Recall that some people had been accusing Mohbad’s father of having a hand in the untimely demise of his son, hence the rush to bury him.

Reacting to this via a viral video, an unidentified man defended Mohbad’s father as he reveals the sacrifice the man made for his Late singer.

According to him, Nigerians are attacking a good father who suffered to raise the singer by himself after his mother them left 14 years ago.

He added that the deceased’s mother is now enjoying AC in the late singer’s home in Lekki and getting all the sympathy from Nigerians while his father is facing criticism.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “He wants us back” – Lady seeks advice as husband returns after beating and abandoning her during pregnancy