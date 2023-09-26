VeryDarkman, a popular social commentator, explains why Mohbad’s wife is his top suspect in the singer’s death.

The police investigation into Mohbad’s death has continued, and while an autopsy has begun, it is unclear what caused his death.

VeryDarkman revealed that he suspects Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, in the singer’s death.

In the video he shared online, he noted how the mother of one had made posts which was unrelated to the death of her husband after his demise.

Analyzing several of her posts, he further mentioned that Wunmi always personalized her messages like the singer’s death never mattered to her.

He cited how Wunmi had referred to her recently deceased husband as a ‘ni.g.ga’ as uncharacteristic of a mourning widow.

Watch him speak below:

Reacting, iam_kingsempire wrote: “If we’re to tell ourselves the truth, this guy made a whole lots of sense”

quin_esther5 said: “Like I don’t understand you darkman, she sent mohbad to the hospital? Asked nurse to inject him? Told his friends to carry him half dead for burial? Told his dad to bury him immediately? I want to understand you”

themidebrain wrote: “My only point here is that NO ONE LOSES A FAMILY OR EVEN A HUSBAND FOR THAT MATTER AND GO ONLINE SAME DAY POSTING!”

damsel_cherry01 said: “What his saying is truth , if u lost some dear to u, won’t remember ur phone or anything”