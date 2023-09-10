Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Kim Oprah has caught viewers attention as the reality star was seen on camera stealing food from Biggie’s arena.

While housemates were seen holding their ARLA cooking task in the arena, the TV host decided to steal food and quickly hide it.

In the trending video online, Kim could be seen hiding the food inside her cloth, while sitting behind fellow housemate Whitemoney to block her from the camera.

See how netizens reacted…

elmanygramm said: “Trust a fine girl at your own risk especially the ones that look innocent. Nothing dem no fit move!!!

See her fine face 🤣🤣”

@eastcoastprince wrote: “😂 Pretty girl with some street moves”

@buzzedson stated: “😂😂😂 Smart move. It is the looking around for me lol”

@officialmrdeen asked: “This babe, wetin she wan use am for?😂”

Watch video below: