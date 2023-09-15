A Nigerian man has shared a shocking story about a guy who sells barbecue fish.

Taking to his Twitter page, the man revealed that the barbecue fish seller died but nobody heard news about his death.

The deceased’s spirit continued selling the Barbecue fish untill his family came to pack his belongings a month after his passing.

“My barbecue fish guy died but was still selling fish to customers for over a month. It wasn’t until his family members came to pack his things that neighbors knew, and that was the last day we all saw him. No wonder his hands were cold when we shook that period. Strange things happen.” he wrote.

The story has sparked debates online.

@letsplaycum wrote: “Una think say everybody wey dey greet Una ‘good morning, good afternoon, good night’, na human being? Enter any major market make u ask them how far.”

@Callme_Monalisa wrote: “My heart goes out to the people that ate the fish that period.”

@Mustapha7th wrote: “E be like say for Nigerians, work no still dey that side o. The guy gahs to come back to earn a living.”

@VillBella wrote: “Omo. Spirit grill man fit get special spice from the spirit world wey him Dey add.”

@oluchukwunzewi wrote: “Omo today na so so bad and scary tweets I have been seeing on my TL, from mohbad, to cultism ish,to d girl that was kidnapped. Now these one.”

