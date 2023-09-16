Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has sparked a debate on social media as she disclosed that her biological mother is her first-ever betrayal.

The delactable curvy screen goddess made this shocking revelation in an interview with media personality Hawa Magaji as she opened up about some interesting details of her life.

While she is well known for showing off her father online as she refers to him as her best friend, it is contrary when it comes to her mother.

The actress revealed that her first ‘betrayal’ came from her mother after she abandoned their family when she was only two years old.

The ‘Anikulapo’ star noted that she maintained a very strong relationship with her dad but she doesn’t have a relationship with her mum.

Bimbo Ademoye revealed that her mother is still very much alive, she stays 15 minutes to 20 minutes from where she stays and she is cool with her just that they have no relationship.

The thespian stated during the interview that she doesn’t like to talk about her situation with her mother because she wants people to respect that.

Watch the video below;