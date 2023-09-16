Lady tells why she believes her husband is overreacting to her paternity fraud after discovering that their 5-year-old child is not his biological son.

The unnamed woman added that it was her friend who revealed her secret to her husband, prompting him to request a DNA test, which came out negative.

According to the woman, her hubby is overreacting over her paternity fraud since their child is still the same son with all the attributes that he has always loved.

She suggested that they pray over the issue and invite God into their home to set everything right.

The woman wrote …

“My husband of 6 years is divorcing me because he discovered that our first born is not his child. A friend sold me out and my husband demanded a paternity test which came out negative. The child is 5 this year. Am I wrong to think my husband is overreacting? He loves this child and has been a good father from birth. Why is he letting a mere test change all this? The child is still the same. Intelligent, humble, loving and cute. Why can’t we pray about it and invite God to our house? I am so drained right now.”

