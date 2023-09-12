Carter Efe, a popular Nigerian comedian and musician, has cried out as his tape is about to be leaked online.

Someone is blackmailing him, according to the musician, who made the disclosure ahead of its release on social media.

Although he did not name the person, he did tell his fans that he presently has no control over the person and that he is sure it would be disclosed soon.

He went ahead to announce the development to his fans who stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation.

While some netizens threw shades at the comedian for having a sex tape, others tried to encourage him not to lose hope in life.

In Carter’s words:

“I am here to publicly announce that I am being blackmailed and that my sex tape will be released soon. I’m just here to let everyone know before it’s out. Peace.”

This is coming shortly after controversial Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, began trending on various social media platforms after her sex tape was leaked to the public.

The video which has since gone viral showed her having a bedroom time with a man who looked like someone in his 40s.