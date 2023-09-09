Popular skitmaker, Ashmusy has said that her words are being taking out of context as she shed more light on her claim of making 5 to 65 million naira monthly.

The content creator had earlier said in an interview that she could make 5 to 65 million naira and would only appreciate gifts if they were in those range.

After her claim went viral on social media, the curvaceous comedienne went online to say that her words were being twisted by reporters.

According to her, she did say she makes the exact sum of 65 million naira but what she gave was simply a range she could be making.

She wondered whether Nigerians were having problems understanding simple English.

Ashmusy begged people not to twist her words and chase away her destiny helpers who might be thinking that she is rich and doesn’t need money.

Watch the video below;