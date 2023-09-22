A video posted online captures the moment supporters of Mohbad reveal their ignorance of his identity.

The group of guys who marched in Lagos to honor the late Afrobeats musician Mohbad were seen wearing all-black attire.

An interviewer came up to them and questioned them about the occasion for their attire and the activities taking place.

One of the men said that the march was being held in support of their friend Mohbad.

He told the interviewer that Mohbad is a man from Calabar who was mu.rd.ered by his employer because the latter refused to pay him for all the services he had provided over the years.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, milena_nweke said: “Leave them we accept…as long as they join the movement”

man.down001 wrote: “Leave Igbo they no gree”

sugachi04 said: “one minute.. someone is crying… One minute someone is laughing.. person no fit mourn for complete 1 day”

queenofdsun wrote: “He is right for as much him say na Naira M kee mohbad”

jewelbaby500 said: “I no wan laugh but wif is ths Someone cannot be moody in peace again.”