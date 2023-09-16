A Nigerian lady has sparked buzz on social media after she was seen accepting donations while holding a placard with the words “Need money to japa” clearly written on it.

The lady in the video boldly carried the placard while walking around what appeared to be a leisure park to solicit donations.

People can be seen in the video giving her cash of various amounts, after which she stops and counts everything.

The lady’s actions in the video have attracted the attention of many individuals who have taken to the comments section to share their views.

See some reactions below

@johnnyjames363: “Abeg na new standard of begging be this I go still start my own.”

@Mammie Adedoyin: “Update I get cardboard na marker remain and fine handwriting ooo.”

@Bayonle: “Omoh I come in peace but why you still Dey use glass tools don Dey complete.”

@Charles Somtochukwu: “Dey play till her moni complete she go jus run leave us for here.”

@Pure: “Aswear first thing tomorrow I don enter street, make Dey no go sorry for me.”

@Rilwan: “Moral lesson. Don’t be shy to open up to people about your plans cause your helper fit Dey among without you knowing.”

Watch the video below;