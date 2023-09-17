Since the tragic passing of young talented singer Mohbad, his former record label boss Naira Marley, famous for his street songs and controversial remarks in the entertainment industry, has faced a significant decline in his follower count on social media.

This sudden decrease in his fan base has a whole to do with the controversies surrounding his perceived involvement in the death of fellow artist Mohbad.

The decline in Naira Marley’s follower count on Instagram has been noticeable, as it had dropped from 7.4 million to 7.3 million yesterday. As of today, it stands at 7.2 million followers.

The trend of netizens unfollowing Naira Marley appears to be something that will be continuous.

Reasons for losing his followers is the controversy surrounding his involvement in the death of the ‘Ko por Ke’ hitmaker, who sadly passed away on Tuesday September 12.