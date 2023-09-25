A Nigerian man has challenged Mohbad’s wife, Omawunmi Aloba, to prove that their son, Liam Aloba, is the late singer’s biological son.

The man, who is elderly, explained in a viral video that it is important for Omawunmi to prove her innocence amid the controversies surrounding Mohbad’s death.

According to him, opting for a DNA test is the best way to shut down trolls and those castigating her.

The man promised to give N10 million to Mohbad’s wife if the paternity test is positive.

He noted that a DNA test would be of no harm when compared to the trauma that Omawunmi would face from the accusations against her.

