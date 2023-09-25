Popular Afropop singer, Adebayo Olayinka known professionally as Ruger has sparked online debate as he is of the opinion that Nigerian women are not the best in the world.

He stated this while speaking in a recent radio interview on The Beat999FM.

The ‘Asiwaju’ crooner stated that he’s hundred percent certain that Nigerian women are not the best in the world.

He added that Nigerian women are toxic and lost of them lie about not being in relationships, when indeed they are.

Ruger said he’s cerain about this because he has been around the world and has seen different women.

He said in part:

“I can say for sure, we [Nigerians] don’t have the best women in the world. Yes, that’s a fact. No man that has been around [the world] would just say that [Nigeria has the best women].

“We have good women but we don’t have the best. You think there are white women that don’t have ‘booties’? They lied to us actually that white girls don’t have booty. Hmm, you need to see. I have seen first hand.”

See netizens reactions below:

wemstar_ wrote: “When one eye don blind”

ahunlele_world asked: “Which music you sing self”

eniola_abiodun_adufe said: “You’re attracted to d wrong women”

mrlukeson noted: “But where’s the lie nah??? Nigerian men are the only men in the world with the required level of patience for dating and marrying Nigerian women without divorcing them.”

2nitdontee said: “You re yet to discover ,,,, Look inward u go see ,,,,, NO dey look appearance or skimpy dressing !! Dig inside”

iameniolamyde opined: “Nah coz you Dey cover one eyes , nah why you no fit see and access our Naija girls properly.”

