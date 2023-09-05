Nollywood thespian, Nkechi Blessing has raged after a social commentator, VeryDarkman accused her of advertising a skincare brand which doesn’t have a NAFDAC number.

According to to VeryDarkman, the actress had promoted a product which didn’t posses a NAFDAC number and one IG user had linked him to her.

He commenced his research on the product that she had advertised and results showed that the products didn’t have NAFDAC number.

The actress, in a rebuttal, blasted him and dismissed claims that the product didn’t have any NAFDAC registration as she showed the number on one of the product she held.

She went ahead to severely warn him not to mess with her.

