Popular On-air personality, Dotun, has dragged victims of the Lekki teargas shooting as he explains what really happened between the police and the victims.

Reports came in the late hours of yesterday that the police had dispersed the massive crowd who attended the candle light of late promising singer, Mohbad with teargas.

According to reports, victims were caught up at the Lekki toll gate where the Lagos police opened teargas on them without provocation.

However, in a different perspective, the outspoken media personality, Dotun has taken to his Twitter page to explain the event that led to the use of teargas by the police.

According to him, the candlelight procession ended at Muri Okunola park and participants were dispersed around 8pm, but some of the crowd decided to move to the Lekki toll gate to cause chaos.

