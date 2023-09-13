Fast-rising Nigerian rapper and singer, Tobechukwu, Gbugbemi Ojogwu, better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has revealed that he dropped out of Bowen University in Iwo, Osun state.

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner revealed that he could not graduate from the university due to its “strict rules and limited freedom”.

While having a chit chat with Dadaboy, Odumodublvck said his parents wanted him to attend the private university despite his unwillingness to go.

According to the rap artiste, he intentionally missed exams and got a 0.01 grade point average (GPA).

He also revealed that he dropped out of school without his parents’ approval and choose a fresh start at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“I did not want to go to Bowen but my dad was like ‘You have to go to Germany or you go to UNIABUJA’. He was telling my mum I cannot go to a private school. And I told my mum, ‘see this BOWEN, you are gonna waste your money’.

“One day I came late for chapel, and they asked me, ‘why did I come late?’ I told them cause there was no water, there was no light to iron so he said ‘other people nko?’ I said ‘sir, did you come here without bathing?’ And they told us to kneel down. I said I am not gonna kneel down.

“They said they were gonna call the VC. I said ‘call him’. The VC came and said ‘I am gonna call your mother’, I said ‘call her’. I was not giving a f**k ’cause then I was like a raging lion, I did not wanna be there. I left that school.

“My GP was 0.01 cause I was missing exams on purpose. I dropped out of school by myself and stayed at my aunt’s side. I bought a diploma form from UNILAG because I could not go back to ABJ,” he said.