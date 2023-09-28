Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemates, Angel and Soma have emphasized that their relationship on the show was genuine and that they have left their exes to be together.

The lovebirds made this disclosure during their media rounds on Classic FM 973 following their eviction from the reality TV show.

Speaking on how they connected, Soma noted that he and Angel had the chemistry linked them together first as friends.

He stressed that what he and Angel had in Biggie’s house wasn’t a strategy but a real feeling and likeness for each other.

Angel, on her part, said that her relationship with her ex won’t work anymore as she’s leaving him to focus on her newfound relationship with Soma.

Watch them speak below: