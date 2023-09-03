Famous Nigerian artist Phyno makes significant real estate investments by spending an estimated billion naira or more all at once on 20 buildings.

This occurs just a week after the artist announced the birth of his first child on his Instagram page and shared a beautiful photo of him holding his kid.

In a new development announced by a celebrity realtor, Kennedy Okonkwo, Phyno bought 20 units of their new housing property, Empire Terrace Project by Victoria Crest Homes.

Making the announcement, the billionaire real estate mogul wrote, “its be The Landlord Season. Congratulations @phynofino on your Purchase of 20units at Our Empire Terrace Project.”

Fans and well-wishers have since been left in shock and impressed by the considerable investment by the singer.

