Popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee has gifted his mother a new house worth millions of naira.

The music composer took to his Instagram page to share the good news to his followers.

Poco Lee posted a beautiful photo taken from his mother ‘s birthday party alongside photos and videos of the new house.

He also shared a video of her during the days of her struggling, selling roasted yam by the roadside.

In his caption, the singer referred to his mum as the latest landlady in Lagos.

“Lagos latest landlady 😅🎉🎉 Thank you lord 🙏🏻🙏🏻,” he wrote.

