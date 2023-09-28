Months after the collision of his previous car, renowned street rapper Portable Omolalomi spends millions of naira on a BMW X3.

It may be noted that the singer’s recently purchased Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV was written off after the singer was involved in an accident with it a few months ago.

However, Portable welcomed a new vehicle to replace the old one and used the image-sharing website to reveal the most recent addition to his garage’s collection.

The Zazu singer thanked God for his most recent provision while posting pictures of his new ride.

“ZAzuu Am Nothing Without God 🙏O De Le Lo Far Without God 👌,” he penned while sharing the images.

Fans and friends trooped to celebrate the singer in the comment section while many fans prayed against the spirit of motor accident in his life.