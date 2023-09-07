Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has sparked online debate with the introduction of his new girlfriend.

The controversial DJ recently shared a lovey-dovey video on his social media platform, showcasing a passionate display of affection between him and his beautiful girlfriend.

In the video clip, DJ Chicken is seen taking his stunning lover for a potential date in his brand-new car.

The couple’s chemistry was evident as the camera captured them in an affectionate moment.

Many took to social media platforms to express their surprise that DJ Chicken had managed to woo such an attractive partner.

Reacting…

@komegohard said; “Dj chicken fine pass portable but who sabi make noise pass 😂”

@nikkie_shugar said; “Oga ohh power of Money🥺🥺 na broke dat boi broke den let him get money first and see his true color 😂😂 Na him be dis 😂”

@oluwakemi._ said; “He come be like a Pbaby beside him girlfriend 😂”

@ubighoomena said; “Wetin dey happen for this country no really concern DJCHicken o na just to do live video for TikTok concern my guy 😂😂😂”

See below: