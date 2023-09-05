Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a cryptic post soliciting for prayers.

The delectable screen goddess had taken to her Instagram account to share a series of new photos that left her fans in admiration.

Eniola, famous for her energetic roles and exceptional acting skills, exuded beauty and elegance in her exquisite dress and complementing red handbag.

She confidently posed for the camera, catching the attention of her beloved fans, followers, and colleagues.

However, the caption of her post raised an eyebrow online as she humbly solicited prayers from her fans who hold her dear to their hearts.

Messages such as “It is well with you,” “May you never know a better yesterday,” and “You’re blessed ma” reflected the overwhelming love and well wishes that Eniola Badmus has received.

See the post below: