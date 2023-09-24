Oba Ewulomi, a Nigerian prophet, has vowed to wake up the late Afrobeat singer Mohbad, who died twelve days ago.

This follows the autopsy of the singer’s body, which was exhumed and deposited at the morgue by police.

In a video that has since stirred emotions from fans of the late singer, prophet Ewulomi swore to wake Mohbad if he’s given access to his body.

“Mohbad can still live again whether you are a believer or not. Let me see his body; give me access to his body. With the power of God, I can wake him,” he said in part.

He pressed on to state that the late singer’s death was a homicide done by an insider while naming Mohbad’s father as a suspect. He added that the other suspects include the late singer’s friend, the nurse and a third party at the hospital where he was taken.

