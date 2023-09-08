Popular Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa, recently tackled veteran actress Kate Henshaw at a studio.

The Nollywood actress playfully confronted the thespian over her refusal to eat cupcake and her insistence on fitness lifestyle.

In the video, Kate was seen alongside Chidi Mokeme and Jim Iyke. Toke, who was behind the camera, playfully questioned Kate about her reluctance to eat cupcakes, jokingly asking why she always prioritized the gym over enjoying a sweet treat.

Toke, while teasing Kate asked her how she will tell those in heaven that she has never tasted cupcakes due to her dedication to fitness.

In Toke’s words; “Why are you tensioning everyone? Why are you always at the gym? The cupcake you won’t eat. What if you get to heaven, you will now say you did not taste cupcake because you are doing gym. Tomorrow she will probably be at the gym when we are sleeping.”

Netizens reacting in the comment section has complimented Kate on her ability to keep fit even at her age.

@_iamsheila said: “It’s obvious dat Aunty Kate lives a very disciplined lifestyle..Omo health is wealth o.”

@yes_am_adababy reacted: “I wish I can control my diet the way she controls hers and stop eating anyhow.”

@helenlush1 said: “See how she looks at 52! This look comes with a lot of sacrifices. You can’t eat your cake and have it.”

@rosythrone reacted: “All I see is a disciplined lady that knows her to control wat she eats. One reason she looks way younger than her age.”

@ble_ssing_sunday commented: “Kate is so discipline with her diet, If na me I for don finish those cupcakes.”

Watch the video below: