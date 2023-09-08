American superstar singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known professionally as Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have unveiled the name of their second child, one month after his birth.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast, the couple has decided to name their newborn son “Riot Rose Mayers.”

The lovely couple seems to have formed a tradition of giving their children names that begin with the letter ‘R.’

Their first child, a son, was named RZA Athelston Mayers, paying tribute to the legendary Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, following his birth in May 2022.

The name “Riot Rose Mayers” is already generating reactions among their fans and followers.

Some thinks that the appellation might be a reference to A$AP Rocky’s recent track, “Riot,” released in July, which featured the iconic singer, Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna surprised the world with her second pregnancy announcement during her show performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.