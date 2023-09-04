Superstar Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has reacted to reports making the rounds online that she welcomed a set of twins with her husband, Fidelis Anosike.

On Sunday, September 3rd, viral reports began to circulate on social media that the Nollywood thespian had welcomed a set of twins. However, the veteran actress debunked the news, dismissing it as a lie.

The report on social media had read;

She also added:

“One minute I am in a photoshoot for a film, next minute I have delivered triplets. Just like that!”

The 48-year-old actress On 19 April 2022, did her traditional wedding Fidelis Anosike in Imo State, Rita Dominic’s state of origin.

In November 2022, Rita Dominic held her white wedding with Fidelis Anosike in England, in attendance were Kate Henshaw, Chioma Chukwuka and others.