Sam Larry, a socialite who has been accused of being involved in the death of singer Mohbad, has now responded to the allegations.

It was claimed that the well-known music and show promoter. Mr. Larry and his associates bullied Mohbad relentlessly, which eventually took a toll on him.

He allegedly even influenced show promoters to deny him opportunities, making his life more difficult after he left Marlians Record.

Sam Larry further came under fire on social media after a video where he and some people harassed the late singer, Mohbad surfaced online.

In the video, Mohbad and Zlatan were on set for a music video when Larry stormed the scene with some boys targeting Mohbad who scampered away in fear.

Now addressing the allegations and clearing the air on the harassment video, Sam Larry in a video shared on Instagram a moment ago, said “Mohbad is my brother, when he was in Marlians record, I loved him. The videos going viral happened last year when I was not in the country.

He said that the video where they disrupted a video shoot occurred last year, but the deceased’s petition against them was dated June 2023. Additionally, he claims that the video featuring Mohbad’s bruised skin was from a fight in a club with Mohbad’s friend and insisted they didn’t harm Mohbad, despite his evident injuries.

Watch the video below: