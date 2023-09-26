Popular Nigerian investigate journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that Sam Larry is the alleged father of Mohbad’s child, Liam.

The controversial journalist made this claim in her latest Instagram post yesterday, September 25, adding that the investigation has been submitted to the police.

This comes after Kemi Olunloyo previously stated that Mohbad’s wife had s3xual relations with Marlian boys.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote; “A BREAK IN THE MOHBAD CASE FROM DUBAI UAE 🇦🇪👶🏽🍼SAM LARRY REPORTEDLY FATHERED MOHBAD’S SON. FULL VIDEO ON FACEBOOK/Kemiolunloyo

📌What was the motive of Mohbad’s death?

📌Was the plan to eliminate Mohbad and all his music assets transferred to the baby and wife who betrayed him and had a baby who already allegedly belongs to Sam? Sam could inherit all Mohbad’s assets as father of the boy and why I cautioned Nigerians against donating to mom and son. The N30M should be frozen by the bank because technically he didn’t lose his father.

📌Where are Mohbad’s phones last seen with Wunmi after he was transported to and from the hospital?

📌Was Mohbad buried alive while injected with Midolazam a long acting benzodiazepine that came up in discussions knocked him unconscious and then possibly strangled? His neck in the coffin ⚰️appeared broken.

📌Why did Naira Marley keep quiet about the DNA test done in Dubai as he has a copy.

📌Why was Sam Larry fighting Mohbad for his son and why Mohbad refused to hand him over

📌Why was Wunmi’s family threatening VDBM with a N300M lawsuit?

📌Why did Cubana Chiefpriest give Mohbad’s dad N4M days before his suspected murder according to my UBA bank records? Why did he lie that only Davido gave him N2M which he later said only N1M was delivered to him.

📌Why was Sanusi the boy with dreads immediately flown to Dubai after Mohbad was allegedly murdered? He’s described as a Dubai based crypto yahoo boy. Sanusi was also spotted in the car with Mohbad’s body, the car dealership and near Iyabo Ojo signing the condolence register.

My name is Kemi Olunloyo #DrKemi

Investigative journalist

I have submitted my findings to the Lagos State Police Command

