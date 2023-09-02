Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has sent a message to her former best friend, Judy Austin after she unfollowed her on Instagram.

Recall that yesterday, the thespian shared a video of the moment she recounciled with Rita Edochie who has been attacking her for supporting Judy.

In the viral video, Sarah apologized to Rita and promised not to involve herself in Judy Austin Marriage saga.

Hours after the video went viral, Judy and Yul Edochie unfollowed the actress and also deleted the birthday posts she made for her.

Reacting to this, Sarah Martins asked Judy Austin to send back the N1 million she loaned her.

Sharing a video, she wrote;

“I learnt the hard way but we meuveeeee regardless 🙏

Who ever that knows her should tell to do the needful!

You should have sent back my 1m before blocking me!

I worked hard for that money so I won’t keep quiet sis…

That money is from my business account @sarahsplaceempire and it’s my sweat!

Send back my money Judy!”

