Popular influencer, Funmi Sugar, mocks as she alleges that slay queen, Raheem Abike Halimah, popularly known as Abike Arab Money or Papaya ex is 2 months pregnant for her Dubai lover.

The controversial influencer made this known during a live chat with her followers on Thursday night.

According to her, Papaya has gotten pregnant for one of her Dubai lovers and that is why she has been relatively quiet on social media. Additionally, she alleged that the guy has served her ‘breakfast‘ (broke up with her).

Funmi said that the reason why Papaya hasn’t posted any picture of herself is because she is already two months into her pregnancy.

She ridiculed Papaya saying that her days of being a slay queen has finally come to an end as she welcomed her to motherhood.