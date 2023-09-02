A teacher who went by the name Bornface Safari has done his mother proud by constructing her a new house as he recalls how she laboured for his education.

The teacher described how his mother had battled to support their family and pay their tuition costs because they had little to no money and lived in an old house that hardly shielded them from weather hazards.

He was moved by his mother’s sacrifices and hard work towards them that he vowed to change her life for the better when he began to make a living.

The man who spoke with the media outfit Legit said that the was able to build the house with his first salary as well as loans from friends. Also, the building project had gone on for two years before its final completion.

Bornface who’s from Choi village, Akachiu ward in Igembe South of Meru said that it had caused him N5.7 million naira to complete the project.

“The groundbreaking was done on December 31, 2021, so I can say the house has taken me two years to complete,” he stated.

One would think that the generous man already has a home of his own before constricting one for his mom; this is, however, incorrect.

Safari cited the mother’s struggle to get him from high school to Egerton University as the reason he decided to start with hers. He claims that the early sacrifice and subsequent milestones looked unattainable in their low-income household.

“Mum was very great, happy and cheerful because her initial house was leaking and flooded during the rainy season,” he added.

The man further said that he is lucky to have been married to an understanding wife who agreed with him in the decision of changing his mother’s life before focusing on theirs.