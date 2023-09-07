Adekunle and Venita, the BBNaija All Stars couple, express their deep respect for Ilebaye for improving since they first met her on the show.

On Wednesday night, Adekunle enthused about the new Ilebaye, who is now socially and physically active at Biggie’s home.

He told Venita about this during their conversation, and she wholeheartedly concurred with him regarding the advancement of the female housemate.

Venita stated that she got things off to a bad start by allowing everyone to use her energy as a weapon against her.

“Even Baye that everybody turned on at the very beginning is now more chirpy. She’s like you people will not give me food, fcck you people.

Which means she was just around the wrong people at the beginning. I knew that was not the Baye I know,” Adekunle stated.

Agreeing with him, Venita stated, “She’s self-sufficient; she’s cooking, washing, getting on with the task and having fun. Her energy is right. Somebody was harpooning her energy and using her as a catapult. That’s what I told her from the beginning, keep your energy to yourself love.”

