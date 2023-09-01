Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola David has reported fellow housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora better known as CeeC to Biggie during her diary session.

During the reality star’s diary session, Big Brother had asked her if she had anything to say and the new Head of House complained about how Ceec walked out of the early morning meeting.

According to Doyin, anytime she has issues with Ceec, she expects her to approach her first; an act she described as a “slave and master relationship”.

“CeeC thinks that the world should revolve around her. She expects me to always apologize to her, it’s not a slave-master relationship.

She wanted me to go and ask her why she was walking away from the meeting, I’m like girl! You’re not Queen Elizabeth!”

