Nigerian Investigate journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a shocking allegation against Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika.

She made this allegation on Twitter and also shared it on Instagram.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Ruth Kadiri is the second wife of her husband, hence, why she can’t display him publicly.

The blogger also alleged that the movie star is trying to compete with her husband’s first wife and that’s why she is having babies for him.

She wrote;

“I will unleash Ruth Kadiri’s husband soon. She’s the second wife and cannot display him as he’s someone else’s man. These Nollywood ragamuffin leftovers never stop. She’s having babies with him competing with the main madam”.

“Keep your husband safe”.

See below;

