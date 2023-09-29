Former Marlians record signee, Lil Smart, has revealed that he now looks fresh and healthy after leaving the tumultuous record company.

The singer made this disclosure during a live video.

Naira Marley’s Marlian Records has been at the heart of disputes following the unfortunate death of one of its former signees, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The controversy surrounding his death has prompted former Marlian artists such as AJ and Lil Smart to express their concerns about their experiences with the record label.

Lil Smart said in a now-trending video on Thursday, “See how fresh I look after I quit Marlian music.”

“See the Mercedes Benz I’m driving compared to when I was with them. I never bought such a car when I was with Marlian.”

It would be recalled that while reacting to Mohbad’s death, Lil Smart stated, “I don’t want to suffer a horrible fate like what happened to Mohbad.”

Watch him speak below;

https://x.com/africaenttv_/status/1707425864562909407?s=20