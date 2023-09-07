Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Uriel Oputa cries out as she laments over Neo forgetting her and not mentioning her name since she was evicted from the house.

Recall that the serial entrepreneur has been open about her feelings for Neo and the two had been quite close while in Biggie’s house.

Uriel who was the second housemate to be evicted from the show lamented how Neo quickly forgot about her.

Speaking during a recent podcast, she stated that Neo hasn’t mentioned her name for once nor expressed that he misses her despite the moments that they had shared and everything she had done for him.

See how netizens reacted to her statement;

@tobilola wrote: “He’s thinking of the game boo, he will come to your arms when he’s out.”

@Anari6 said: “It’s becoming too much aunty rest!”

@klinzeal_mix commented: “😆 my baby girl, most of the guys didn’t get to know you well to know how sweet of a woman you are, so they don’t deserve you ❤️”

@god01_odun asked: “😂 Uriel wetin you dey miss”

Watch video below: