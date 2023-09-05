Nigerian singer and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, unintentionally revealed his face, generating mixed reactions on social media.

The Jonzing Records signee, has gained recognition for consistently covering his face.

Often seen wearing an eyepatch on his left eye in both his music videos and real life, many believed that the singer had an eye defect.

However, in the viral new video, Ruger is captured in a car with two ladies, casually without his signature eyepatch.

The footage debunked the false narrative, showcasing that Ruger has no eye defect and can see perfectly with both eyes before eventually putting his shade back on.

Fans and followers of the singer have been taken by surprise, sharing their reactions and expressing their newfound admiration for Ruger’s face without his eyepatch.

Jezzue reacted: “See fine face. So na that thing you dey hide since.”

its_rowl said: “Thought he said his eye patch is a sign of respect for someone.

@nogoodadvise_ reacted: “Na to come put blow for d eye make e condemn properly.”

@adedamola_tomi said: “He no con resemble ruger without the shade.”

@cookie__xx___ reacted: “He didn’t ever say anything was wrong with his eye! That’s just his signature.”

@rex_holluwayomi said: “Nothing do am before na, e no just wan make the wo ibadan wo oyo obvious ni.”

Watch the video below: