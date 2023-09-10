Big Brother Naija All stars housemates Neo Akpofure and Ilebaye sparks online debate as they grace the dance floor with a steamy dance move.

The two reality stars were spotted having a the time of their lives during the Saturday night party as they danced seductively.

The energy god was seen lifting Ilebaye in an up and down movement while she, in turn, swung up and down his waist.

This has generated reactions from netizens who asked about Tolanibaj whom Neo was involved with before being evicted from the reality show.

See some reactions below:

nayatu.gaddafi said: “This Neo no sabi hold grudges at all hard guy hard guy but deep down he’s soft”

nellynells__ penned: “Tbaj taking the next bus to ilupeju now”

olawale_weezy said: “Tolanibaj won’t sleep well tonight again”

uju_rae asked: “Tolani where are tho”

peacendabai stated: “Tolanibaj Miss boundaries don scatter her Tv”

Watch video below: