Nollywood actress, Eve Esin, has issued a stern warning to individuals responsible for spreading fake news about her marriage and the birth of a child on Facebook.

She said that she is not married and does not have any children while revealing that the images used in the post were taken from various movie sets.

The actress said she decided to address the matter publicly due to the numerous congratulatory calls she received from family and friends.

The Facebook post read: “Congratulations!!! Nollywood actress Eve Esin gives birth to a baby girl after 12 years of marriage (photos)…. As you congratulate her….you’re next in line for celebration and God’s blessing,” and included pictures suggesting her pregnancy alongside her supposed spouse and child.

The screen star took to the caption to clarify the situation, stating, “Facebookers, please let me be free from false narratives. I initially wanted to ignore this, but I’m tired of defending myself. Friends and family are calling to congratulate me over someone else’s supposed ‘CONTENT.’ I AM NOT MARRIED!

“Let alone being married for 12 years. I HAVE NO CHILD! THESE ARE ALL DIFFERENT MOVIE SET PICS! When all these happen, I will make the announcement myself. Seriously, what’s going on?”