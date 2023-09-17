Popular Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has blasted her colleague, Tonto Dikeh for chasing clout with singer, Mohbad’s death.

Controversial actress, Tonto, who has been advocating for Naira Marley to be held accountable for his bullying towards Mohbad, had publicly called out Angela Okorie, who is a close friend of Marlians music boss requesting his number.

Angela, who wasn’t pleased with her colleague’s behaviour slammed the movie star for not reaching out to her privately.

She revealed how she and Tonto talked on the phone, yet the movie star didn’t ask for the number.

“Tonto better stop that nonsense ask me Naira’s number privately and I will gladly give you, coming on public to ask for the number you clearly know I will have, besides we talk on phone so stop clout chasing with what is going on. We all are fighting for the truth and nothing but the truth. Nobody should drag me on this cos me myself have been crying my eyes out since they took life out of this young man. I mean it could have been me, I was shot too. The evil you protect will speak against you tomorrow. Na for this same industry dem shoot me”.

Taking to her comment section, Tonto questioned how she was chasing clout and questioned if Angela had her in mind before.

She pointed out how she fought for Angela during her time and was going to do the same for Mohbad.

“Which one be clout?? If you vex finish, we go kiss and makeup!! Na so I take fight for you I go take fight for another person!! Nothing is private about this matter!! If you write this kind episode on top nothing e be say you don carry me for mind!!!”.