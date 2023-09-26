Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin have launched their new business, a Real Estate company.

This comes days after Yul’s ex-wife, May Edochie May unveiled her two new businesses, a perfume line, and a shampoo.

Taking to their respect Instagram page, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin announced that their Real Estate company, Isi Mmili Company, focuses on Contracts, Supplies, Real Estate, buying and selling of houses, lands, and many more.

The couple also revealed that they has already set up an office for his new business.

“To the glory of God Almighty,

we announce our company,

ISI MMILI GLOBAL LTD.

We do:

Contracts

Supplies

Real Estate.

We buy and sell houses, lands, and property and we develop lands as well.

We have properties in Abuja, Lagos, and the United States of America.

With head office in Abuja, Nigeria”. Their post reads.

The post has sparked reactions as many people has faulted the movie star for constantly competing with his estranged wife, May Edochie.

One Yemi Sikunlipe wrote, “Queen May’s achievements are giving this one’s sleepless nights. Any relationship that starts on a faulty foundation will never stand. You think you’re peppering Queen May, yinmu you’re just doing yourselves. Make you dey play. Go and sign the divorce parts and stop sending people to beg Queen May. She has dumped you and moved on

One Vinda Chimax wrote, “You done leave politics? Na land you and Judy wan dey sell now abi

One Pretty Of Tfera wrote, “Stop competing with May, ur ex-wife her glory pass, her shoe shine, her face show. You won’t know the value of what you have until you lose it

One Jyne wrote, “They are buying and selling but themselves got no land no house they live in someone else’s lands, someone else houses

One Karemona wrote, “Yul and Judy, you people live in a rented Hotel and you are coming to tell me you buy and sell houses and dealers in real estate. You people dey play. Two mumu, homeless couple”.

