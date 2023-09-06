Nigerian politician, Falegan Opeyemi had called out his ex-girlfriend, Nkechi Blessing Sunday for using filter while advertise skin care products.

This comes after a content creator, VeryDarkMan called the actress out over a product that she had advertised.

According to him, he did some investigation and discovered that Nkechi was advertising for a skincare brand that doesn’t have a NAFDAC number.

He also revealed that the same brand makes skincare products for even kids.

Reacting to this, Nkechi slammed him and warned him not to mess with her.

She refuted the claims that the products are not NAFDAC approved as she showed off the NAFDAC number.

While Nkechi Blessing was still trying to handle the whole situation, her ex-boyfriend, Falegan Opeyemi, made a video where he tackled her for using filter to advertise a skincare product on instagram.

