Perez Medcare Hospital, where the late artist, Mohbad was admitted prior to his death, has broken the silence.

The medical care centre denied rumours that the artist was pronounced dead while in their hospital or admitted to their facility in a press release posted on their Instagram page on Monday night.

Mohbad was brought in dead, according to the hospital, and the folks who brought him there verified that he was treated at home by a nurse who was not their staff.

The statement partly read,

“The attention of the management of Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading and false information being circulated on some social media platforms that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility.

We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs, and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

On attempting CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), rigor mortis (stiffening of some parts of the body in relation to death) was observed and the persons who brought him to our facility were informed that it was a case of BID (Brought in dead).

Upon enquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, our team was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections on him.

“Our team thereafter advised that the body be taken to the nearest Government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue.

Let it be known that Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at our hospital at any material time whatsoever.

Also, the nurse who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not a staff of Perez Medcare Hospital and the video of the medical facility circulating In the media space in which the late Mr. Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) is seen alive and receiving treatment is not Perez Medcare Hospital.”

Taking to a blog’s comment section, many pointed out how Mohbad’s death was a planned work with the different reports making rounds daily.

Actress Susan Peters wrote, “Let me rephrase, keyboard warriors. There is no need to read something with that type of headline. Denied the nurse, now they said he arrived dead. Lol, so who we go believe? Keyboard warriors block button is on, ready for you

Actress Christabel Egbenya calling for the hospital to release it’s CCTV footage wrote, “Provide your CCTV footage

One Chyddo wrote, “Mohbad death was probably planned for a long cos they had a perfect execution. Like they planned everything down in a perfect shape and form. That’s why it’s very complicated. Only God can expose the real proprietors of this crime. This boy deserves justice

One Drbtgar wrote, “Which kind annoying confusion be this? So many words in this letter no day add up. There are discrepancies. Also, that person who said they saw him and took a picture with him at the hospital should please confirm the name of the hospital and share that picture

One Vee Vogee wrote, “Verydarkman has been spreading facts since but sentiments wouldn’t allow us listen. This whole thing was properly planned and executed. Investigations should begin from inside. E no clear

One Royof Destiny wrote, “Simple question why did the hospital wait till now to release their press statement

One Seun Dreams wrote, “Back your statement with a CCTV footage please”.