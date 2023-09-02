A gifted woman Nigerian model named Chiamaka Favour Obumma recently shared pictures of a clothing she made out of silk and maize seeds on her Facebook page.

The lady shared various pictures with the caption: ‘𝐀𝐠𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐟𝐢. Please drop your best emoji for this outfit.”

“I made my blouse with maize grain/seed, and my earrings feature a combination of the grain and silk. My beautiful skirt is made from the sheath/husk.”

“In the second picture, it displays the color of the sheath when it dries, and I used pears (ube) for my necklace. Please stay tuned; I’ll be posting the process once I’m out of this camp.”

Netizens took to the comment section to react to her post;

Ikechi Maryjane Genevieve: “Go baby. Your kind creativity is always out of the world. This is great.”

Acidma-Lois Joan: “Mother of Creativity herself, this is good….you should be awarded for this Dear.”

Precious Stanley ProperCare: “You are creative indeed nne. I see you in higher places. Keep it up o.”